NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - WBMCC Issues Debarment Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the Round 3 seat allotment result for WB NEET UG 2025.
Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, reporting and admission to the allotted institutes will take place from today, November 6 till November 8, 2025. During this period, selected candidates must report to the assigned college with their original documents, college-specific fees, and any required bond agreements.

Additionally, the Committee has also issued an important notice stating that, in pursuance of the notice published by MCC (dated 28.10.2025), the admitted candidates till round 3 of All India Counseling have been debarred in the published provisional allotment list of Round 3.

Candidates who received upgraded seats in Round 3 are required to collect their submitted documents and fees from their previous institute. This includes obtaining a server-generated relieving letter, which must be presented while joining the newly allotted college within the same reporting window.

A physical document verification process will also be conducted at the allotted colleges. Candidates must present all original certificates and make the necessary fee payment to confirm their admission. Failure to report within the stipulated time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions mentioned in their allotment letter and regularly check the official website for any further updates regarding the counselling and admission process.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
15:13 PM
NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling seat allotment
