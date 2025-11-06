NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Released; Over 1200 Seats Vacant!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
12:27 PM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for the Stray Vacancy Round of the NEET UG 2025 counselling.
The latest seat matrix provides details of the remaining vacant seats across government, private, deemed, and central medical and dental colleges in participating states and union territories.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for the Stray Vacancy Round of the NEET UG 2025 counselling, marking the final phase of the admission process for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed, and Central Universities.

The latest seat matrix provides details of the remaining vacant seats across government, private, deemed, and central medical and dental colleges in participating states and union territories. It includes prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC Medical Colleges, and various Government Medical Colleges from states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi, among others.

According to the MCC data, a total of 1232 MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats are available for the said round.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round counselling for AIQ, Deemed, and Central Universities has already begun and will continue till November 20, 2025. The choice-filling window will remain functional till November 9, with the seat allotment scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Candidates participating in this final round are advised to check the official website - mcc.nic.in - for the detailed seat matrix and latest updates on counselling procedures.

Find the detailed seat matrix here.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
12:27 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Seat Matrix
