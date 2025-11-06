NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Eligible NRI Candidates List Released; Check Names Here

Posted on 06 Nov 2025
13:21 PM

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates found eligible to fill NRI choices in Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2025. This list includes candidates who successfully submitted documents to convert their category from Indian to NRI for admission to postgraduate medical seats.

As per the official notice, seat allotment under the NRI quota will follow a two-tier priority system:

Priority 1

i) NRI candidates

ii) Children of NRIs

Priority 2

i) First-degree relatives of NRI wards

ii) Second-degree relatives of NRI wards

Seat allocation will proceed sequentially, giving preference to Priority 1 candidates before Priority 2, based on seat availability.

The MCC also clarified that the published list is provisional, and candidates must present all original documents, including proof of NRI status and relationship certificates, at the time of reporting to the allotted college. Failure to produce the required documents may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

The updated list features the roll numbers and names of provisionally converted NRI candidates, based on the scrutiny of documents submitted to MCC. These candidates will be considered under the NRI category only upon successful verification of the original documents during reporting.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling choice filling and locking process has been extended. The seat allotment result was expected to be declared on November 8, 2025, but with the extension, the schedule is expected to be revised.

Find the full eligible NRI candidates' list here.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
13:23 PM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NRI
