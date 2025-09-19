NEET UG 2025: WBMCC Begins Round 2 Choice-Filling; Releases Detailed Seat Matrix

Summary The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling has begun for the second round. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified will now be able to select their preferred courses and colleges.

The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling has begun for the second round. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified will now be able to select their preferred courses and colleges. The provisional eligible candidates list, which determines eligibility for this stage, and the seat matrix have already been published by WBMCC (West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee) on the official website.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification. According to the document uploaded by the Commission, over 10000 candidates have been provisionally selected to enter their preferences and continue with the counselling.

Once the choice-filling process concludes on September 21, the seat allotment results for Round 2 will be published on September 24, following which the allotted students will have four days to complete their reporting and admissions starting from September 24, 2025.

How to Complete the Choice Filling

Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘UG Medical & Dental’ tab on the homepage.

Use your credentials (NEET UG roll number and password) to log in.

Choose your desired colleges and courses in order of preference.

Save your choices and ensure they are submitted before the deadline.

Candidates should thoroughly review their preferences and double-check all entries before submission. The choices made during this round will play a crucial role in the allotment process.

Check the detailed seat matrix here.