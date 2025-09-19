NEET PG 2025

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule be Released? SC Hearing Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
Summary
The Supreme Court of India will take up petitions related to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process today, September 19, after postponing the matter from its earlier date of September 12.
Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, the NEET PG 2025 counselling process remains on hold.

The Supreme Court of India will take up petitions related to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process today, September 19, after postponing the matter from its earlier date of September 12. The hearing will be presided over by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan.

The petitions, filed by NEET PG aspirants and the United Doctors Front (UDF), highlight concerns regarding transparency in the evaluation process. Following the Supreme Court’s previous directive, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET PG answer key for the first time. However, candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with its format, as it only includes question IDs paired with answers, without publishing the complete question papers.

Students argue that this format makes it difficult to verify responses and undermines confidence in the evaluation. They have urged the court to direct NBEMS to adopt a more transparent system. The UDF had earlier opposed the decision to conduct NEET PG 2025 in two shifts with a normalisation formula, and a subsequent corrective notice issued on August 21 has now come under judicial scrutiny.

The petitioners also contend that the limited disclosure is “opaque, unintelligible and incapable of meaningful verification,” and violates their constitutional right to a fair admission process under Articles 14 and 21. They further allege that NBEMS has deviated from the Supreme Court’s April 29 order, which mandated the publication of raw scores, complete answer keys, and the normalisation formula.

Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, the NEET PG 2025 counselling process remains on hold. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, which accounts for 50% of MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats. Meanwhile, states including Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already opened their state quota counselling registrations.

