UPSC IFS Mains Result 2025 Declared - Check Shortlisted Names and Interview Update

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted between November 16 and November 23, 2026, can now check their qualifying status on the Commission’s official website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted between November 16 and November 23, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The result has been published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers and names of candidates who have successfully qualified for the next stage - the Personality Test (Interview).

As per the official notification, candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list are eligible to appear for the interview round. The detailed schedule for the Personality Test will be announced separately in due course. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in, for updates regarding the release of the interview timetable and e-call letters.

The Commission has informed that the Personality Test for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025–26 will be conducted at the UPSC office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069. E-summon letters for the interview will be made available online shortly, and shortlisted candidates will be required to download them from the official portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates appearing for the interview must carry original documents to substantiate their eligibility and claims. These include proof of age, educational qualifications, and certificates related to reservation categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Ex-servicemen, and other applicable categories. Documents such as the Travelling Allowance (TA) form and other supporting certificates must also be presented during the verification process.

The notification further clarifies that candidates seeking reservation or relaxation benefits must ensure that their original certificates were issued on or before the closing date of the application for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025, which was February 21, 2025, through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Failure to produce valid documentation issued within the stipulated timeline may result in disqualification.

UPSC has also stated that requests for changes in the allotted date and time of the Personality Test will generally not be entertained. Therefore, candidates must make necessary arrangements to appear on the assigned schedule.

Additionally, all shortlisted candidates are mandatorily required to fill in or update specific details in the online portal, including their educational qualification status — whether they have appeared or passed the requisite qualifying examination. They must upload documentary proof supporting their claims within the prescribed timeline. The Commission has cautioned that failure to complete this process will lead to cancellation of candidature, and no correspondence will be entertained in such cases. Furthermore, candidates who do not update the required fields and upload the necessary documents will not be issued an e-summon letter for the interview.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure strict compliance with all instructions to avoid any complications in the final stage of the selection process.

Find the full qualified list here.