UP NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Published - Check Reporting Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2026
11:37 AM

File Image

Summary
The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the final seat allotment results for the UP NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must download their allotment orders from the official website.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the final seat allotment results for the UP NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round. Candidates who have been allotted seats must download their allotment orders from the official website, upneet.gov.in, and complete the admission process at their respective colleges by February 28.

According to the final state merit list released for the stray vacancy round, a total of 1,409 candidates registered for admission to MD, MS, and diploma programmes. In addition, 162 candidates applied separately for DNB counselling.

The development follows the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to reduce the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero and revise qualifying marks to -40. As a result of this relaxation, all candidates who appeared for the examination became eligible to participate in the counselling process. Notably, the lowest qualifying mark among candidates registered for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round stood at -5.

The state counselling authority has issued a strict advisory stating that candidates who fail to take admission after being allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round will forfeit their security deposit. Furthermore, such candidates will be barred from participating in the NEET PG counselling process for the 2026–27 academic session.

Candidates reporting for admission are required to carry all original documents for verification. The authority has warned that submission of invalid or forged documents will invite stringent action, including possible criminal proceedings.

All admission formalities must be completed on or before February 28, as per the official schedule.

In a separate communication, Rajshree Medical Research Institute, Bareilly, has informed the state authorities about a significant revision in tuition fees for select MD and MS courses for the 2025–26 academic session.

Under the revised fee structure, candidates admitted to pre-clinical courses will now be required to pay ₹11,000 annually. For MD Community Medicine, the annual tuition fee has been reduced to ₹1 lakh. Earlier, the notified fee for these programmes was ₹11.52 lakh per year, reflecting a reduction of up to 99 per cent in certain cases.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their allotment details and complete admission procedures within the stipulated timeframe to secure their seats.

