AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedule

Summary The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has announced a revision in the application schedule for the All India Selection Test (AIST) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by FDDI can submit their applications through the official website, fddiindia.com, once the registration window opens.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has announced a revision in the application schedule for the All India Selection Test (AIST) 2026. As per the latest update, the FDDI AIST 2026 application process will now commence on January 1, postponing the earlier start date of December 20. Eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by FDDI can submit their applications through the official website, fddiindia.com, once the registration window opens.

According to the revised timeline, candidates will be able to apply for FDDI AIST 2026 until April 20. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2026, and will be conducted in 38 cities across India, providing aspirants with a wide range of test centre options. The AIST serves as the primary entrance test for admission to FDDI programmes in footwear design, fashion design, and business management.

In terms of application fees, candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and General-EWS categories are required to pay a registration fee of ₹600, while candidates from other categories will have to pay ₹300. For applicants submitting the form after the regular deadline, a late fee has been prescribed. The late application fee is ₹800 for General, OBC, and General-EWS candidates, and ₹400 for other categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

FDDI conducts the AIST to assess candidates’ aptitude and subject knowledge in areas such as footwear design, leather goods, fashion design, and allied disciplines. The test plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for various academic programmes offered across FDDI campuses.

For candidates applying to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes, the AIST 2026 exam will be held in pen-and-paper-based mode. The duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes, during which candidates will be required to attempt a question paper comprising five sections with a total of 126 questions. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official FDDI website for further updates and detailed admission guidelines related to AIST 2026.