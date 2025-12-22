IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Call Letter Download Link and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Dec 2025
12:06 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025.
Along with this, the examination authority has also issued the single online exam call letter for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Along with this, the examination authority has also issued the single online exam call letter for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III posts. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination can now download their hall tickets from the official IBPS website by logging in with the required credentials.

To download the IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card, candidates need to visit the official IBPS website and click on the link titled ‘Click here to Download Call Letter for CRP-RRB’ on the homepage. After logging in using their registration number or roll number along with date of birth or password, candidates can access and download the admit card. It is advised to take a printout of the hall ticket and preserve it for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the IBPS RRB PO Mains examination will be conducted on December 28, 2025. The single online examination for Officers Scale II and III will also take place on the same day. IBPS has clarified that admit cards are available only in online mode, and no hard copy of the call letter has been sent to candidates by post.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and key instructions that must be followed on the day of the examination.

Meanwhile, IBPS has also outlined the exam pattern for the RRB PO Mains 2025. The mains examination will consist of five sections with a total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks. The overall duration of the test will be two hours. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all details mentioned on their admit cards and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 22 Dec 2025
12:07 PM
IBPS RRB Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card
