AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All Rounds

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the detailed counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance–Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 session for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes. As per the official notification, the INI-SS 2025 round 1 institute allocation result will be declared on December 29, 2025, on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The choice filling window for INI-SS round 1 counselling is currently open, allowing eligible candidates to select their preferred institutes against the applied subject or speciality. Candidates can submit their choices until December 26, 2025, up to 5 PM. AIIMS has clarified that only candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the INI-SS examination will be permitted to participate in the choice filling process.

According to the official notice, the counselling portal will be activated exclusively for eligible candidates on their “My Page” dashboard. Candidates must log in using the same credentials used during the application process and other admission-related activities for the INI-SS January 2026 session. The institute allocation will strictly follow the merit order of candidates who complete the registration and choice submission within the stipulated timeline.

AIIMS New Delhi is conducting the INI-SS January 2026 counselling in two rounds. Once the first-round choice submission deadline passes, candidates will not be allowed to edit or rearrange their preferences. The second-round institute allocation, scheduled to be announced on January 20, 2026, will be carried out based on the choices submitted during the first round only.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted institutes in the first round will be required to complete online acceptance of the allocated institute between December 30, 2025, from 11 AM, and January 6, 2026, up to 5 PM. During the same period, candidates must also report to the allotted institute, submit the required documents, and deposit the security amount.

For the second round, the institute allocation result will be declared on January 20, 2026. Candidates who receive an allotment in this round will have to complete online acceptance and reporting with document submission and security deposit between January 21 and January 28, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AIIMS examinations website for updates and ensure the timely completion of all counselling formalities to secure admission to DM and MCh courses under the INI-SS January 2026 session.