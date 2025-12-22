UPPSC Recruitment 2025 - Application Begins for 2000+ Posts; Direct Link & Vacancy Details

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 2,158 government posts across the state’s Health, Ayush, Veterinary, and Family Welfare departments. The online application process has commenced today, December 22.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 2,158 government posts across the state’s Health, Ayush, Veterinary, and Family Welfare departments. The online application process has commenced today, December 22.

Vacancy Details

As per the official notification, a large share of vacancies has been earmarked for the Ayush Department, reflecting the state’s focus on strengthening traditional healthcare systems. The Directorate of Ayurveda will recruit 884 candidates, including 25 Unani Medical Officers and 168 Ayurveda Medical Officers. In addition, the Directorate of Homoeopathy will fill 265 Homeopathic Officer posts, along with seven positions under the Labour Department, and one Inspection Officer for the Legislative Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive also includes 404 Veterinary Officer posts in the Animal Husbandry Department, aimed at improving animal healthcare services across the state. In the Dental Health Department, 157 Dental Surgeons will be appointed through direct recruitment. Furthermore, 221 posts will be filled under the Directorate General of Family Welfare, while the Health Education Officer and Food Safety Department will see the appointment of 26 Drug Inspectors.

Application Details

UPPSC has stated that the last date for fee deposition in the bank and submission of online application forms is January 22, 2026. Candidates who commit errors while filling out their application forms will be provided an opportunity to make corrections as per commission guidelines until January 29, 2026.

The commission has also made it mandatory for applicants to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the UPPSC website before applying. Without OTR, candidates will not be able to proceed with the application process. Applicants are advised to carefully enter all personal details, including their name, photograph, and signature, to avoid discrepancies at later stages.

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPPSC website regularly for detailed notifications and updates related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct application link here.