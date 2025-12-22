NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Dec 2025
12:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment results.
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to official data, 1,057 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling. Among the most sought-after options in this round were MD Radiodiagnosis and MD General Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Kozhikode. Seat allotment has been carried out based on several factors, including the candidate’s NEET PG rank, choices filled, availability of seats, reservation category, and other applicable criteria.

Candidates whose names appear in the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 allotment list are required to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted medical college within the stipulated timeline. The allotment order contains key details such as the application number, NEET PG rank, allotted course and college, category, and option number, which must be verified carefully by candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates must report to their allotted institutions on or before December 30 to complete the admission process. Those who are not satisfied with their round 2 allotment have the option to opt for upgradation in the subsequent round of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling.

However, the CEE has cautioned that candidates who neither join the allotted college nor choose the upgrade option within the prescribed time will forfeit their allotted seat. To confirm admission, candidates must appear at the respective college with all required original documents and certificates. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for further updates related to the next rounds of counselling and admission procedures.

Find the full list of allotted candidates here.

Last updated on 22 Dec 2025
13:00 PM
NEET PG 2025 Kerala NEET PG 2025 seat allotment NEET counselling
Similar stories
AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

FDDI

AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedul. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Call Letter Download Link and Exam Deta. . .

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Today - Check Latest Update. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

FDDI

AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedul. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Call Letter Download Link and Exam Deta. . .

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Today - Check Latest Update. . .

ICSI CSEET June 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Underway - Check Deadline, Exam Pattern and Schedul. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 CBAT and CBTST City Intimation Slip Released for Graduate-Level Exam

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality