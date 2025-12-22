Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full List Here

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to official data, 1,057 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling. Among the most sought-after options in this round were MD Radiodiagnosis and MD General Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Kozhikode. Seat allotment has been carried out based on several factors, including the candidate’s NEET PG rank, choices filled, availability of seats, reservation category, and other applicable criteria.

Candidates whose names appear in the Kerala NEET PG 2025 round 2 allotment list are required to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted medical college within the stipulated timeline. The allotment order contains key details such as the application number, NEET PG rank, allotted course and college, category, and option number, which must be verified carefully by candidates.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates must report to their allotted institutions on or before December 30 to complete the admission process. Those who are not satisfied with their round 2 allotment have the option to opt for upgradation in the subsequent round of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling.

However, the CEE has cautioned that candidates who neither join the allotted college nor choose the upgrade option within the prescribed time will forfeit their allotted seat. To confirm admission, candidates must appear at the respective college with all required original documents and certificates. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for further updates related to the next rounds of counselling and admission procedures.

Find the full list of allotted candidates here.