MAH CET 2026 Registration Reopens; Deadline Extended for BBA, BCA and Other Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the application deadline for admission to MAH-BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BBM, and BMS programmes for the academic year 2026–27. The decision was taken in view of the “academic interest of candidates,” allowing aspirants additional time to complete their registration process.

Students can now submit their online application forms until March 4 through the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration window, which reopened today, February 17, provides candidates with an extended opportunity to apply for various undergraduate and integrated professional courses offered across Maharashtra.

Earlier, the State CET Cell had announced tentative examination dates for MAH BBA, BHMCT, and related programmes. As per the revised schedule, the Maharashtra CET 2026 entrance examination will be conducted from April 28 to April 30. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for courses including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), MBA (Integrated), and MCA (Integrated).

The CET Cell had previously made both APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID mandatory for the CET registration process. However, following technical challenges faced by applicants, the authorities clarified that Aadhaar authentication will remain the preferred method of verification for CET 2026 registration. In its latest notification, the Cell has advised candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID to create one through DigiLocker before completing the online application form.

According to the updated timeline, the extended registration period will remain open from February 17 to March 4, while the entrance examination is tentatively scheduled between April 28 and April 30.

Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, complete Aadhaar authentication, generate their APAAR ID if required, and submit their forms well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further updates and detailed notifications regarding MAH CET 2026 will be made available on the official website.