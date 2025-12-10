WBJEEB Releases WB JELET 2025 Counselling Notice: Key Rules, Process and Eligibility

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the detailed notification for the JELET 2025 web-based e-counselling process. The counselling will be conducted entirely online and will apply to seats offered by state-aided universities, university departments, government and self-financing colleges across West Bengal.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the detailed notification for the JELET 2025 web-based e-counselling process for lateral entry admissions into the second year of undergraduate engineering, technology and pharmacy programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. The counselling will be conducted entirely online and will apply to seats offered by state-aided universities, university departments, government and self-financing colleges across West Bengal. Only candidates who have appeared for JELET 2025 and secured a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible to participate.

Registration will open only at the beginning of Round 1, and candidates who fail to register at this stage will not be considered for any seat allotment. A non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹500 must be paid to complete the process. The Board has also clarified that reserved category seats (SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD, EWS) will not be converted to unreserved seats under any circumstances.

During registration, candidates must enter personal information, academic details and bank account information for potential refunds. JELET 2025 application number, roll number and rank are mandatory credentials. The Board has provided clear guidelines on calculating percentage marks from CGPA for various qualifying streams and has emphasised that all information must be entered accurately, as no corrections will be allowed after submission.

Once the registration fee is paid and academic details are submitted, candidates can view all eligible institutes and course options based on their qualifications. They are encouraged to fill and prioritise the maximum number of choices to increase their chances of allotment. Choices must be locked within the scheduled deadline; failure to lock or save options may result in the candidate receiving no allotment.

Round 1 allotment will be published on the announced date. Candidates allotted a seat must pay the ₹5,000 seat acceptance fee and download their allotment letter before reporting to the allotted institute for mandatory physical document verification. Failure to pay the fee or report on time will lead to cancellation and exclusion from further rounds. Document verification is carried out solely by the institutes, and candidates must carry all required original documents, including rank card, mark sheets, domicile certificate (if applicable), category certificate and the Unique Allotment ID.

After successful verification, candidates may choose to accept the allotted seat or opt for upgradation in Round 2. Those allotted their first-choice seat must freeze their admission. Round 2 will include candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1, those who opted for upgradation, and students whose Round 1 allotment was cancelled due to ineligibility. No further upgradation will be available after this round.

WBJEEB has also issued detailed refund and withdrawal rules. Candidates withdrawing during the designated period (except during the first and last rounds) will receive a full refund of the seat acceptance fee within 60–90 days after counselling concludes. Final admission will depend on fulfilling all eligibility conditions, including submission of final semester mark sheets within institute deadlines for provisionally admitted students.

The complete seat matrix, institutional details and further notifications will be available on the official counselling portals: wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.