WBJEE 2025 Result - Board Issues Notice, Asks Candidates to Update Category Details

Summary In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent stay on the Calcutta High Court’s interim order concerning the revised OBC list in West Bengal, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has directed WBJEE 2025 candidates to update their social category details. This update is part of the implementation of an advisory issued by the West Bengal Higher Education Department.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent stay on the Calcutta High Court’s interim order concerning the revised OBC list in West Bengal, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has directed WBJEE 2025 candidates to update their social category details on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — by August 2, 2025 (11.59 PM).

This update is part of the implementation of an advisory issued by the West Bengal Higher Education Department on July 30, following the apex court’s intervention. The WBJEE 2025 results have been temporarily withheld due to uncertainties over the OBC reservation policy and its implications on education and recruitment in the state.

The board stated, “All WBJEE 2025 candidates are hereby given an opportunity to update their Social Category Details (prior to publication of results and document verification) by 02.08.2025 [upto 11:59 PM].”

Candidates must ensure accuracy while updating their category details, as all supporting documents will be verified at the time of admission by the allotted institutes. Any inconsistency may lead to cancellation of candidature or legal consequences.

The Supreme Court, on July 28, 2025, put a stay on the Calcutta High Court’s order that halted the implementation of a newly revised OBC list prepared by the West Bengal government. The High Court’s earlier order had stalled reservations for 140 sub-categories under the OBC-A and OBC-B segments, citing lack of legislative backing. The Supreme Court, however, termed the HC order “prima facie erroneous”, thereby allowing the state to maintain the current reservation status pending a final decision.

The WBJEEB clarified that the publication of WBJEE 2025 results and subsequent counselling process for engineering admissions will depend on the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with official announcements and act within the stipulated timeline to avoid complications in the admission process.

Read the official notice here.