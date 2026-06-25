Beware of Fake NCERT Textbooks, Council Advises Students and Schools; Issues Advisory

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public advisory cautioning students, teachers, parents and educational institutions against the growing circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks. The council expressed concern that some of these materials were being distributed even before the official publication and release of the textbooks, creating confusion among students and educators.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a public advisory cautioning students, teachers, parents and educational institutions against the growing circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks. The council has warned that unauthorised educational content being distributed through online platforms and other channels may contain inaccurate, incomplete or manipulated information and should not be relied upon for academic purposes.

In a press release issued on June 24, NCERT stated that it has detected several instances of its textbooks being reproduced and circulated illegally in both print and digital formats. The council expressed concern that some of these materials were being distributed even before the official publication and release of the textbooks, creating confusion among students and educators.

The warning comes amid increasing concerns about the rapid spread of unofficial educational content through websites, social media platforms, messaging applications and other digital channels. NCERT specifically highlighted the circulation of an unauthorised version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook titled Understanding Society: India & Beyond (Part 1). According to the council, this material is being shared through various online sources that falsely claim to provide authentic NCERT books and study resources.

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NCERT clarified that such platforms have no connection with the organisation and are not authorised to publish, distribute or share any of its textbooks. The council stressed that educational material obtained through these unofficial sources may contain errors, missing sections, altered content or even fabricated information, making it unsuitable and potentially harmful for students preparing for examinations.

The council reiterated that NCERT textbooks are released only through officially approved channels and that no textbook is authorised for public circulation before its formal publication. It advised students, parents and teachers not to trust any website, social media account or messaging group that claims to provide advance copies or pre-release versions of NCERT books.

NCERT further reminded stakeholders that digital editions of its textbooks are made available free of cost through its official platforms once they are officially published. The council urged learners and educators to access study materials only through these legitimate sources to ensure authenticity and accuracy.

Highlighting the legal implications of textbook piracy, NCERT stated that the unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution or online sharing of its copyrighted content constitutes a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957, and other applicable laws. The council said it has already initiated appropriate measures, including legal action, against individuals and organisations involved in the creation and dissemination of fake educational materials.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure students have access to reliable learning resources, NCERT has advised the public to obtain textbooks exclusively through its official website, the e-Pathshala portal and mobile application, as well as authorised vendors and distributors. Students and parents have also been urged not to download, subscribe to or share educational content from unverified online sources claiming to offer NCERT textbooks.

The council has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the unauthorised circulation of textbooks or counterfeit educational content. Such information can be communicated directly to NCERT through its official channels, helping the organisation curb piracy and protect the integrity of educational resources used by millions of students across the country.