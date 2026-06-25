WBJEE JELET 2026 Answer Key Out - Check Challenge Submission Steps, Schedule and Fees

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on June 13, 2026, can now access and download the model answer key through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on June 13, 2026, can now access and download the model answer key through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The publication of the provisional answer key marks an important stage in the admission process, allowing candidates to compare their responses with the officially published answers before the declaration of final results. To access the answer key, candidates must log in using their application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin available on the portal.

WBJEEB has also opened the objection facility for candidates who believe that any answer provided in the provisional key is incorrect. The challenge window will remain active until June 26, 2026, at 11.59 PM. Candidates intending to raise objections must do so through the online link available on the official portal within the stipulated deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the board, there is no limit on the number of questions that a candidate may challenge. However, all objections must be submitted in a single session. Candidates should therefore carefully review the answer key and compile all their objections before initiating the challenge process. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged is applicable and must be paid online through approved payment methods, including net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

The board has clarified that every objection received within the prescribed period will be examined by subject experts. Following a detailed review, the experts will determine whether any changes are required in the answer key. The final answer key will then be prepared based on these evaluations. WBJEEB has further stated that no additional requests, communications, representations, or appeals regarding answer key challenges will be entertained after the final answer key is published.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully identify the series of their question booklet while comparing answers. The board has instructed applicants to refer to the symbol printed at the lower right corner of Page 7 of their question booklet and decode the booklet series accordingly before evaluating their responses using the model answer key.

The board has emphasised that the final scores and ranks of candidates will be calculated solely on the basis of the reviewed and final answer keys after the objection process is completed.

JELET serves as the gateway for admission directly into the second year (third semester) of four-year undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Technology, and Pharmacy offered by participating institutions across West Bengal. The examination enables diploma holders and eligible candidates to secure lateral entry admission into professional courses.

Find the answer key link here.