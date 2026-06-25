DU BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Seat Acceptance Deadline June 29

Summary Candidates who registered for admission can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must accept the offer by June 29, 2026, at 4:59 PM

The University of Delhi has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for BTech admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who registered for admission can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal.

The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' scores in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026. Applicants can log in using their registered JEE Main application number and password to view their allotted branch and admission status.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must accept the offer by June 29, 2026, at 4:59 PM.

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Following seat acceptance, the concerned departments, centres, and colleges will verify and approve applications by June 30, 2026.

To confirm admission, candidates must complete the admission fee payment process by July 1, 2026. Failure to pay the fee within the stipulated deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

DU BTech Round 1 Allotment List 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment status:

Visit the official DU admission portal. Click on the “B.Tech Admission Portal 2026-27” link. Enter the registered JEE Main 2026 application number and password. Log in to the candidate dashboard. View the allotted branch and seat status. If allotted a seat, click on the “Accept” option to initiate the verification process.

BTech Programmes Offered by DU

For the 2026-27 academic session, Delhi University is offering admission to the following Bachelor of Technology programmes:

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Admissions to all three programmes are being conducted through JEE Main 2026 scores.

Candidates applying for DU BTech admissions are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee:

Rs 1,500 for Unreserved (UR), OBC-NCL and EWS candidates.

Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

As per the admission calendar, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 3, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round can accept them between July 3 and July 8, 2026. Verification of applications by departments, centres and colleges will take place from July 3 to July 9, 2026.

The last date for payment of admission fees for Round 2 candidates is July 10, 2026. Students must complete the payment process within the deadline to secure their allotted seats.