WBJEEB

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 Out for JELET, JECA, JENPAS 2025: Objection Window Closes Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
10:29 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR images and recorded responses for JELET, JECA, and JENPAS 2025 on its official website.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR images and recorded responses for JELET, JECA, and JENPAS 2025 on its official website - wbjeeb.in. Candidates can now review their submitted responses, download the answer keys, and raise objections till November 7, 2025.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Select the relevant exam (JELET/JECA/JENPAS) option.
  • Click on the ‘OMR, Recorded Response-View & Challenge’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials to view and download the answer key.
To challenge any response, candidates must pay ₹500 per objection. The board clarified that no objection will be considered without successful payment, and requests made after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

WBJEEB will review all submitted objections and release the final answer key and results based on the verified responses. “In case of category-I questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A or B or C or D. Unattended questions are marked as ‘-’. If multiple answers are given, the response is shown as blank (‘ ’). For category-II questions (where one or more options are correct), the response is displayed as ‘A, B, C, D’,” stated the official notice.

Candidates can also view their question booklet number along with the responses. If discrepancies are found, they can email WBJEEB at wbjeeb@gmail.com within the specified date and time.

