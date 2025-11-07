NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams across India. The decision has been taken due to the Bihar Assembly Elections and associated administrative and logistical reasons, as stated in the official notification released by NIOS.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for November 6, 2025, across India. The decision has been taken due to the Bihar Assembly Elections and associated administrative and logistical reasons, as stated in the official notification released by NIOS.

According to the notice, the Class 12 exams for Physics (312), History (315), Environmental Science (333), and Library and Information Science (339), along with the Class 10 Painting (225) exam, have been rescheduled. The institute confirmed that revised dates for these papers will be announced soon on the official website, nios.ac.in.

However, NIOS clarified that examinations at overseas centres will continue as per the existing schedule without any changes. “The new dates of examination in respect of these subjects will be intimated shortly. The examination in centres abroad will be conducted as per the schedule,” the official notice read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 will continue till November 18. The next set of exams will be held on November 7, where Class 10 students will appear for Science and Technology (212) and Class 12 students will take the Data Entry Operations (Theory) (336) paper.

NIOS has advised all students to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the revised timetable.