National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
09:21 AM

NIOS's X handle

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams across India.
The decision has been taken due to the Bihar Assembly Elections and associated administrative and logistical reasons, as stated in the official notification released by NIOS.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for November 6, 2025, across India. The decision has been taken due to the Bihar Assembly Elections and associated administrative and logistical reasons, as stated in the official notification released by NIOS.

According to the notice, the Class 12 exams for Physics (312), History (315), Environmental Science (333), and Library and Information Science (339), along with the Class 10 Painting (225) exam, have been rescheduled. The institute confirmed that revised dates for these papers will be announced soon on the official website, nios.ac.in.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC

However, NIOS clarified that examinations at overseas centres will continue as per the existing schedule without any changes. “The new dates of examination in respect of these subjects will be intimated shortly. The examination in centres abroad will be conducted as per the schedule,” the official notice read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 will continue till November 18. The next set of exams will be held on November 7, where Class 10 students will appear for Science and Technology (212) and Class 12 students will take the Data Entry Operations (Theory) (336) paper.

NIOS has advised all students to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the revised timetable.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
09:22 AM
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) NIOS Exams postponed Bihar Elections 2025
Similar stories
University of Warwick

Explore Study Opportunities as Uni of Warwick Announces Multi-City India Tour: Check . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - WBMCC Issues Debarment Notice

IAF officers

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025 Result Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Check Scores at agnipathvayu. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Directs Schools to Provide Class 11 Registration Numbers to JEE Main 2026 Aspira. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s 9th Convocation Highlights Innovation, Global Vision and Student Success

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up for a Cosmic Intra-College Experience

University of Warwick

Explore Study Opportunities as Uni of Warwick Announces Multi-City India Tour: Check . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - WBMCC Issues Debarment Notice

IAF officers

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025 Result Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Check Scores at agnipathvayu. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Directs Schools to Provide Class 11 Registration Numbers to JEE Main 2026 Aspira. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality