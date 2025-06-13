PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Updates

Posted on 13 Jun 2025
09:20 AM

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The PUBDET 2025 is being conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) honours programmes in four-year BA and BSc courses at Presidency University, Kolkata, for the academic session 2025-26. The entrance examination will take place on June 21 and 22, 2025, at various designated centres across West Bengal in pen and paper (offline) mode.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in - Find Admit Card Download Link
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in - Find Admit Card Download Link

The PUBDET 2025 is being conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) honours programmes in four-year BA and BSc courses at Presidency University, Kolkata, for the academic session 2025-26. The entrance examination will take place on June 21 and 22, 2025, at various designated centres across West Bengal in pen and paper (offline) mode.

As per the official notification, the exam will be held in three shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 11.30 AM, followed by the second shift from 12.30 PM to 2 PM, and the third shift from 3 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit card, including exam date, shift timing, and venue.

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Selection!
NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Selection!

To download the PUBDET 2025 admit card, applicants need to visit the official website, navigate to the PUBDET section, and log in using their application number and date of birth. The hall ticket will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for carrying to the examination centre.

The board has instructed all candidates to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

