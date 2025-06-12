TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tgtet.aptonline.in - Find Admit Card Download Link

Summary The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) June 2025 examination. Registered candidates can now access and download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their journal number and date of birth in the login window provided. It is mandatory for all applicants to download and carry a printed copy of their TS TET 2025 hall ticket to the exam centre on the scheduled day of the examination. The admit card mentions crucial details, including the exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and exam venue allotted to each candidate.

The TS TET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025, in an offline mode across various centres in the state. The exam will be held in two daily shifts, with the first shift starting in the morning and the second shift starting in the afternoon.

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and verify all details mentioned on it carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately reach out to the exam authorities for correction.

Find the direct admit card download link here.