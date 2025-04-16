WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know Details Inside

Summary Candidates who wish to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in According to the schedule, the West Bengal JEE hall ticket will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to issue the WBJEE Admit Card 2025 tomorrow i.e. on April 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the West Bengal JEE hall ticket will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm. WBJEE 2025 examination will be held on April 27, 2025.

The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. WBJEE will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed Check the hall ticket and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.