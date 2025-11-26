WB SET 2025

27th WB SET Admit Card Released on wbcsconline.in - Link, Pattern & Exam Day Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
11:02 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the admit card for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official portal.
Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from wbcsconline.in.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the admit card for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official portal. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from wbcsconline.in. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted across the state on December 14, 2025.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at wbcsconline.in.
  • Click on the Login link on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Download and save the 27th SET admit card.
ADVERTISEMENT
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT for Class 9-10 Recruitment Exam: Direct Link &amp; Interview Schedule
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT for Class 9-10 Recruitment Exam: Direct Link &amp; Interview Schedule

The 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) will be conducted in two sessions on December 14, featuring two objective-type papers. Paper I will be held in the first session from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and will consist of 50 compulsory questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Paper II will take place in the second session from Noon to 2 PM and will include 100 compulsory questions for a total of 200 marks. Both papers are designed to assess the candidates' teaching and research aptitude across various subjects.

For the examination day, WBCSC has issued strict guidelines to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test. Candidates are prohibited from carrying items such as instruments, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, handbags, purses, books, notes, loose papers, and any type of stationery other than what is explicitly permitted. Eatables, both packed and unpacked, are also not allowed. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, earphones, pagers, cameras, electronic watches with calculator functions, docu pens, and any metallic or digital gadgets, are strictly banned inside the examination hall. Violation of these rules or possession of restricted items will be treated as the use of unfair means and may result in cancellation of candidature.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on their admit card carefully and report to the exam center on time.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
11:03 AM
WB SET 2025 West Bengal State Eligibility Test West Bengal College Service Commission Admit Card
Similar stories
winter vacations

JK Govt Declares Winter Holiday Schedule for Schools; Classes Resume in February–Ma. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Out Now - Download Deadline and Final Marks Details

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated: Find Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Opens One-Time Slot Selection Window for JE Exam 2025; City Preferences Can Be Up. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
winter vacations

JK Govt Declares Winter Holiday Schedule for Schools; Classes Resume in February–Ma. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Out Now - Download Deadline and Final Marks Details

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated: Find Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Opens One-Time Slot Selection Window for JE Exam 2025; City Preferences Can Be Up. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Releases Second Mock Seat Allotment for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1- Know What. . .

XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality