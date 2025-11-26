27th WB SET Admit Card Released on wbcsconline.in - Link, Pattern & Exam Day Guidelines

Summary The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the admit card for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official portal. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from wbcsconline.in.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the admit card for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official portal. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from wbcsconline.in. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted across the state on December 14, 2025.

Admit Card Download Steps

Visit the official website at wbcsconline.in.

Click on the Login link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Download and save the 27th SET admit card.

The 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) will be conducted in two sessions on December 14, featuring two objective-type papers. Paper I will be held in the first session from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and will consist of 50 compulsory questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Paper II will take place in the second session from Noon to 2 PM and will include 100 compulsory questions for a total of 200 marks. Both papers are designed to assess the candidates' teaching and research aptitude across various subjects.

For the examination day, WBCSC has issued strict guidelines to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test. Candidates are prohibited from carrying items such as instruments, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, handbags, purses, books, notes, loose papers, and any type of stationery other than what is explicitly permitted. Eatables, both packed and unpacked, are also not allowed. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, earphones, pagers, cameras, electronic watches with calculator functions, docu pens, and any metallic or digital gadgets, are strictly banned inside the examination hall. Violation of these rules or possession of restricted items will be treated as the use of unfair means and may result in cancellation of candidature.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on their admit card carefully and report to the exam center on time.

Find the direct admit card download link here.