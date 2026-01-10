PM Modi to Engage with 3,000+ Youth at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on Jan 12

Summary The prime minister will participate in the concluding session of the four-day dialogue at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of National Youth Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda According to the PMO, selected participants of the 2026 edition will make final presentations across 10 thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 3,000 youngsters from across India and abroad at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here on January 12, the PMO said in a statement on Saturday.

Selected participants of the 2026 edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will make their final presentations to the PM across 10 thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the prime minister will participate in the concluding session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the programme, the prime minister will release the Essay Compilation for Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, comprising selected essays authored by young participants on India's developmental priorities and long-term nation-building goals.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership.

"Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aligns with the prime minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality," the PMO said.

The dialogue, being held from January 9 to 12, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels.

The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge and state-level vision presentations.

The second edition of the dialogue builds upon the success of its inaugural edition with key new additions, including the introduction of Design for Bharat, Tech for Viksit Bharat - Hack for a Social Cause, expanded thematic engagements, and international participation for the first time, further strengthening the dialogue's scope and impact, the statement said.

