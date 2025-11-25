WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT for Class 9-10 Recruitment Exam: Direct Link & Interview Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the much-awaited results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the class 9-10 assistant teacher recruitment examination can now check their scorecards on the official website, westbengalssc.com.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the much-awaited results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the class 9-10 assistant teacher recruitment examination can now check their scorecards on the official website, westbengalssc.com, by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.

The results have been released in scorecard format, displaying individual marks and qualification status. This year, 2,93,192 candidates had appeared for the 11-subject examination, which aims to fill 23,212 Assistant Teacher vacancies for Classes 9 and 10. The examination was conducted on September 7, 2025, across multiple centres in the state.

After the results were published, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said in a message on X, "The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the results of the written examination for recruitment of teachers for Classes 9-10, which was conducted on September 7. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the cooperation of the state and district administration, I congratulate the commission for publishing the results on time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualified candidates will now proceed to the next stage of the selection process — document verification. However, this round will begin only after the class 11-12 recruitment verification is completed.

The verification round will require candidates to produce original documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, and relevant category certificates. Following this, the Commission will conduct the interview round, with call letters to be made available on the official portal. The list of interviewees is expected to be published in the first week of December.

How to Check WBSSC SLST 2025 Result?

  • Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com.
  • Click on the active “Result” link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  • View your scorecard and qualification status.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination should prepare for document verification and the upcoming interview round. The final merit list will be compiled based on written test marks, interview performance, and academic scores.

The Commission is expected to release detailed schedules for verification and interviews soon on its official website.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
09:29 AM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Result
Similar stories
Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Submit Objections for Paper 1,2

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out: Mock Test Link and Scribe Guidelines Uploaded

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Ends Today - Steps and Application Edit Details

Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Downloa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Submit Objections for Paper 1,2

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out: Mock Test Link and Scribe Guidelines Uploaded

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Ends Today - Steps and Application Edit Details

Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Downloa. . .

Ground Zero: In May 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students
Study abroad

American Dream

Calcutta University

Translation and tribal tongues

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality