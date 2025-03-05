CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
13:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CSIR NET 2024 December session soon.
Once available, candidates can download the CSIR NET 2024 answer key using their application number and date of birth/password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CSIR NET 2024 December session soon. Based on previous years' trends, the answer key is usually released within seven days of the exam. Therefore, candidates can anticipate its release shortly on the official website (csirnet.nta.ac.in).

Once available, candidates can download the CSIR NET 2024 answer key using their application number and date of birth/password. The answer key will help them estimate their probable scores before the official results are declared.

CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!
CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

Steps to Download CSIR NET 2024 Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CSIR NET 2024 provisional answer key once it is released:

  • Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the CSIR NET Answer Key 2024 link on the homepage.
  • The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.
NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates
NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Answer Key Challenge

Candidates who find discrepancies in the CSIR NET 2024 answer key can challenge it online. To submit objections, candidates will need to login using their unique credentials, and select the question ID they wish to challenge.

If a challenge is accepted and a question is found incorrect, marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it. If multiple options are deemed correct, candidates selecting any of those options will receive marks accordingly. Following this, the final answer key will be released before the declaration of the results.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
14:42 PM
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA) CSIR UGC NET
Similar stories
AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

CISF

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Takes Part in Advantage Assam 2.0: Driving Conversations on Start-ups an. . .

AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

CISF

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

St Xavier's College

Theaxav ’25: St Xavier’s Kolkata to Host Theatrical Extravaganza on March 11-12

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality