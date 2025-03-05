CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CSIR NET 2024 December session soon. Once available, candidates can download the CSIR NET 2024 answer key using their application number and date of birth/password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CSIR NET 2024 December session soon. Based on previous years' trends, the answer key is usually released within seven days of the exam. Therefore, candidates can anticipate its release shortly on the official website (csirnet.nta.ac.in).

Once available, candidates can download the CSIR NET 2024 answer key using their application number and date of birth/password. The answer key will help them estimate their probable scores before the official results are declared.

Steps to Download CSIR NET 2024 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CSIR NET 2024 provisional answer key once it is released:

Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR NET Answer Key 2024 link on the homepage.

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Answer Key Challenge

Candidates who find discrepancies in the CSIR NET 2024 answer key can challenge it online. To submit objections, candidates will need to login using their unique credentials, and select the question ID they wish to challenge.

If a challenge is accepted and a question is found incorrect, marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it. If multiple options are deemed correct, candidates selecting any of those options will receive marks accordingly. Following this, the final answer key will be released before the declaration of the results.