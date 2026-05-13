WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Announcement - WBCHSE Declares Release Time, Marksheet Download Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
16:16 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will officially announce the results of the West Bengal Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2026 tomorrow, May 14.
Students will be able to check and download their results through the official websites.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will officially announce the results of the West Bengal Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2026 tomorrow, May 14. According to the official notification, the results will be formally declared at 10.30 AM through a press conference. Students will be able to check and download their results online from 11 AM onwards through several official portals, including result.wb.gov.in and result.digilocker.gov.in, among others.

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This year’s Higher Secondary exams began on February 12 and concluded on February 27, with approximately 7.10 lakh candidates appearing for the examination across the state. The results are being released 76 days after the exam’s completion, maintaining the Council’s timely result publication tradition.

Following the official result announcement, distribution of marksheets, pass certificates and registration certificates will commence on May 14 from 11 AM. School representatives can collect these from 56 designated distribution centres across four regions of the state.

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This year’s examination also holds significance as it is the first to be conducted under the newly introduced semesterised system.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
17:12 PM
WB HS 2026 WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Result Board Exam 2026
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