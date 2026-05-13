Kerala government

CEE Kerala Extends KMAT 2026 Session 2 Registration Deadline; Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
15:12 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes can now submit their applications by tomorrow through the official portal
According to the notification, the deadline for application fee payment and document upload has also been extended till the same date

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala) has extended the last date for registration for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Session 2. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes can now submit their applications by tomorrow through the official portal, KMAT Kerala Official Website.

According to the notification, the deadline for application fee payment and document upload has also been extended till the same date.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, while candidates from reserved categories will have to pay Rs 500 to complete the KMAT Kerala 2026 application process.

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For admission through KMAT Kerala 2026, candidates from the General and SEBC categories must secure a minimum of 72 marks out of 720. Candidates belonging to other reserved categories are required to obtain at least 54 marks to qualify.

The examination authority has not yet announced the official date for the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 2 examination. However, the exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of May 2026.

Earlier, the last date to submit the KMAT Kerala Session 2 application form was May 10, 2026.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
15:15 PM
Kerala government KMAT 2026 Registration Date
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