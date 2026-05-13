CBSE 12th Result 2026: 17000+ Score Above 95%; Board Announces Foreign Schools, Toppers Update

Summary Following the much-awaited declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 result 2026, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%. Board has released detailed region-wise performance data in India and abroad.

Following the much-awaited declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 result 2026, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, the Board has released detailed region-wise performance data in India and abroad. The statistics highlight strong outcomes across regions. Students can access their results through multiple platforms including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

Region-Wise Pass Percentages

Among regional performances, the Delhi zones have once again demonstrated outstanding results. In the Delhi-East region, out of 181701 registered candidates, 180995 appeared and 166019 passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 91.73%.

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Similarly, the Delhi-West region recorded an even higher pass percentage of 92.34%, with 120276 students registered, 119737 appearing, and 110564 successfully clearing the examination.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage for foreign schools saw a dip to 90.50% in 2026, compared to 95.01% in 2025.

Merit List and Toppers Details

Reaffirming its policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition, CBSE has not released any merit list for the Class 12 examinations. The Board also does not assign divisions such as first, second, or third.

However, to recognise exceptional academic achievement, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1% of students who secure the highest marks in each subject. These certificates will be made available digitally through DigiLocker after the completion of the second board examinations.

According to the official press release, 94028 students score more than 90% marks; above 95% have been scored by 17113 candidates.