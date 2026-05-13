Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026; Check CBT 2 Dates Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards from the regional RRB portals The provisional answer key for the examination was released on March 5, 2026, while the CBT 1 results were officially declared on May 13, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 Examination 2026 on the official websites of its respective regional boards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards from the regional RRB portals.

The RRB JE CBT 1 examination was conducted on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on March 5, 2026, while the CBT 1 results were officially declared on May 13, 2026.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT 1 examination will become eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process — the CBT 2 examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the respective regional RRB Regional Websites Click on the “CEN 05/2025 Result” or “RRB JE CBT 1 2026 Result” link The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result PDF Use the “Ctrl+F” function to search for the roll number

Selection Process

The RRB Junior Engineer recruitment process is conducted in multiple stages, including:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2

Document Verification

Medical Examination

RRB has clarified that CBT 1 is qualifying in nature, while CBT 2 scores will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Both examinations are conducted in objective-type computer-based mode with a common marking scheme.