Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026; Check CBT 2 Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
15:57 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards from the regional RRB portals
The provisional answer key for the examination was released on March 5, 2026, while the CBT 1 results were officially declared on May 13, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 Examination 2026 on the official websites of its respective regional boards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards from the regional RRB portals.

The RRB JE CBT 1 examination was conducted on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on March 5, 2026, while the CBT 1 results were officially declared on May 13, 2026.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT 1 examination will become eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process — the CBT 2 examination.

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RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the respective regional RRB Regional Websites
  2. Click on the “CEN 05/2025 Result” or “RRB JE CBT 1 2026 Result” link
  3. The result PDF will appear on the screen
  4. Download the result PDF
  5. Use the “Ctrl+F” function to search for the roll number

Selection Process

The RRB Junior Engineer recruitment process is conducted in multiple stages, including:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1
  • Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

RRB has clarified that CBT 1 is qualifying in nature, while CBT 2 scores will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Both examinations are conducted in objective-type computer-based mode with a common marking scheme.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
15:58 PM
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Railway exams Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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