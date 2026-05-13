Anna University Releases CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key; Important Dates Out

Anna University has released the answer key for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission – Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key through the official portal by logging in with their registered email ID and password.
The CEETA PG 2026 answer key contains the officially correct responses to the questions asked in the examination, allowing candidates to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.
The CEETA PG 2026 examination was conducted on May 10, 2026. The university is scheduled to announce the CEETA PG 2026 results on May 23, 2026.
CEETA PG 2026: Important Dates
- CEETA PG Exam Date: May 10, 2026
- CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 12, 2026
- Final CEETA PG Answer Key Release Date: May 21, 2026
- CEETA PG 2026 Result Date: May 23, 2026
CEETA PG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download
- Visit the TANCET Official Portal
- Click on the “Answer Key Download” link
- Log in using the registered email ID and password
- The CEETA PG answer key PDF will appear on the screen
- Download and print the answer key for future reference.