Anna University Releases CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key; Important Dates Out

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key through the official portal by logging in with their registered email ID and password The CEETA PG 2026 answer key contains the officially correct responses to the questions asked in the examination, allowing candidates to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results

Anna University has released the answer key for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission – Post Graduate (CEETA PG) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key through the official portal by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The CEETA PG 2026 answer key contains the officially correct responses to the questions asked in the examination, allowing candidates to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The CEETA PG 2026 examination was conducted on May 10, 2026. The university is scheduled to announce the CEETA PG 2026 results on May 23, 2026.

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CEETA PG 2026: Important Dates

CEETA PG Exam Date: May 10, 2026

CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 12, 2026

Final CEETA PG Answer Key Release Date: May 21, 2026

CEETA PG 2026 Result Date: May 23, 2026

CEETA PG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the TANCET Official Portal Click on the “Answer Key Download” link Log in using the registered email ID and password The CEETA PG answer key PDF will appear on the screen Download and print the answer key for future reference.