CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary, Improvement Exam Date 2026 Out; LOC Submission Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
15:02 PM

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Summary
According to the board, the supplementary examination for Class 12 students will be conducted on July 15, 2026, in a single-day format
CBSE further informed that the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the supplementary examination will begin on June 2, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. According to the board, the supplementary examination for Class 12 students will be conducted on July 15, 2026, in a single-day format.

The board has specified that the following categories of students will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examination:

  1. Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one subject only.
  2. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in 2026 and were placed in the compartment category.
  3. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination in 2025 and were placed in the compartment category. CBSE clarified that since only three opportunities are provided to clear the compartment examination, this will be the final chance for such candidates.
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CBSE further informed that the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the supplementary examination will begin on June 2, 2026. Students seeking improvement after passing the main examination and those placed in the compartment category will be eligible to submit their LOC through their respective schools.

According to a press statement issued by the board, the LOC process will be conducted entirely online. CBSE also clarified that no requests for changes — including addition or deletion of names or subjects — will be accepted once the LOC has been submitted.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The figure marks a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to the 88.39 per cent pass percentage recorded in 2025.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
15:13 PM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Examinations supplementary exams
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