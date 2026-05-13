Punjab School Education Board

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Out; Girls Secure Top Three Positions, Toppers List Inside

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 May 2026
15:39 PM

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Summary
Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School in Mansa achieved the first position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks
The pass percentage of schools in urban areas was 91.24, while it was 91.63 in rural areas, according to the results

Girls secured the top three positions in the Class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) examinations, the results of which were announced here on Wednesday.

Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School in Mansa achieved the first position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks. She hails from the science stream.

Suhani Chauhan, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, bagged the second position, while Vanit Johar of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, secured the third position. Both students are from the humanities stream.

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A total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the exam, of whom 2,42,755 passed. The overall pass percentage figure was 91.46, according to the PSEB result.

Girls outperformed boys in the 12th-grade exams, achieving a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent compared to 88.52 per cent for boys.

The pass percentage of schools in urban areas was 91.24, while it was 91.63 in rural areas, according to the results.

Government schools had a pass percentage of 91.41 per cent, while non-government and aided schools achieved pass rates of 92.68 per cent and 88.44 per cent, respectively.

A total of 5,109 students failed, and 17,495 students have compartments in the exam.

In terms of specific streams, commerce students had the highest pass percentage at 98.78 per cent, followed closely by the science stream at 98.47 per cent. The pass percentages for the humanities and vocational streams were 87.74 per cent and 87.80 per cent, respectively.

Schools in Amritsar registered the highest pass percentage of 96 in the state, followed by 95.66 in Pathankot, 95.62 in SBS Nagar and 95.36 in Gurdaspur. PTI CHS MPL MPL

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
15:47 PM
Punjab School Education Board PSEB Toppers list Class 12
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