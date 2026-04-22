WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Date Declared by WBCHSE! Board Announces Key Updates for Class 12 Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
13:28 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the result declaration date for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2026.
The announcement will be made formally during the press conference, after which students will be able to access their results online.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the result declaration date for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2026. According to a press release issued by the President, Dr Partha Karmakar on April 22, 2026, the results will be published on May 14, 2026, marking a key update for lakhs of students across the state.

As per the official notification, “the results of the Higher Secondary Examinations, 2026 will be published on 14th May, 2026 at 10.30 AM through a press conference to be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091.” The announcement will be made formally during the press conference, after which students will be able to access their results online.

The Council further stated, “The examinees, appeared in the examination will be able to check their results from 11.00 AM through different websites to be intimated shortly.” This ensures that candidates will have digital access to their scores soon after the official declaration.

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The HS Examination 2026 commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 27, with approximately 7.10 lakh candidates appearing for the examination across the state. Notably, more than 6.35 lakh students participated from 6,837 schools spread across 23 districts of West Bengal. This year’s examination also holds significance as it is the first to be conducted under the newly introduced semesterised system.

In terms of timeline, the results are being declared 76 days after the conclusion of the examinations, indicating a relatively efficient evaluation and result processing cycle by the Council.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
13:29 PM
WB HS 2026 WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Result Board Exam 2026
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