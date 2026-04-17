Major Update: WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date Announced! Check Details by WBBSE

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the result declaration date for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026. The announcement comes as a crucial update for candidates who appeared in the state-level secondary examination earlier this year.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the result declaration date for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026. As per an official press release issued today, April 17, by the Board Secretary, the Class 10 results will be published on May 8, 2026 (Friday), bringing clarity for lakhs of students awaiting their scores.

In its notification, the Board stated, “The results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026 will be published on 08th May, 2026 (Friday). Further details shall be intimated in due course.” The announcement comes as a crucial update for candidates who appeared in the state-level secondary examination earlier this year.

The Madhyamik examination 2026 was conducted from February 2 to February 12 across West Bengal. This year, approximately 9.71 lakh candidates appeared for the examination at 2,682 centres statewide, reflecting the scale and importance of the test in the state’s academic calendar. Among the candidates, 5,44,606 were female students, 4,26,733 were male students, and one candidate was registered under the transgender category.

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The results are set to be declared just 85 days after the conclusion of the examinations on February 12, reflecting the Board’s relatively swift evaluation and result publication process.

Emphasising the importance of relying on authentic information, the Board advised students to follow only official updates. The press note clearly mentioned, “All examinees are advised to remain in touch only with the official communications of the Board for timely updates regarding result access and related instructions.”

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the official websites and other authorised platforms. To check their scores online, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials. Additionally, provisions will be made for students to receive their results via SMS, ensuring accessibility even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

The Board further highlighted that the announcement is aimed at ensuring smooth dissemination of results. As noted in the release, “This press release is being issued in the interest of students and schools to ensure timely dissemination of information and distribution of results on the same day of declaration of results from respective schools.”

With the result date now confirmed, students across West Bengal can prepare to check their Madhyamik 2026 results on May 8, marking a significant academic milestone in their educational journey.