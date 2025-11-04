Class IX Registration: WBBSE Announces Data Verification & Correction Dates - Check Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to begin the online verification, correction, and finalisation process for Class 9 student registration. As per the board’s guidelines, only schools will have access to make corrections in the Class 9 registration forms.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to begin the online verification, correction, and finalisation process for Class 9 student registration data for the academic year 2025. According to the official schedule, the form correction window will open on November 6, 2025, and remain active till November 15, 2025.

As per the board’s guidelines, only schools will have access to make corrections in the Class 9 registration forms - students will not be allowed to edit or update any details themselves. Schools can log in to the official portal at wbbsedata.com to review and rectify student information.

The WBBSE emphasised that this verification process aims to ensure accuracy and completeness of student records ahead of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2027. Schools are instructed to thoroughly verify each student’s details, including their full name, date of birth, parents’ names, photograph, and signature. Any discrepancies must be corrected within the designated timeframe, as no further edits will be permitted after November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there are any mismatch/discrepancies in student information, it is obligatory on the part of the schools to correct them within the specified time frame. Please note that edit option will not be permitted after the end of the notified verification period,” the official notice stated.

Participation in the verification process is mandatory for all recognised secondary schools under WBBSE. The board has cautioned institutions to avoid submitting incomplete or inaccurate registration data, as errors may affect students’ eligibility for the upcoming Madhyamik examination.

For any queries or clarifications, schools can contact the Examination Section of WBBSE via email at wbbseregtn9@gmail.com, as mentioned in the official notice.

Read the official notice here.