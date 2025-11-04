WBSSC

WBSSC Releases 'Tainted' Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teaching Posts

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday published a list of 3,512 ‘tainted’ non-teaching staff members who have been barred from participating in the fresh recruitment process.
Shortly after releasing the list, WBSSC activated the online application portal for fresh recruitment to 8,477 vacant posts.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday published a list of 3,512 ‘tainted’ non-teaching staff members who have been barred from participating in the fresh recruitment process for state-aided schools across Bengal. The list includes 1,163 Group-C and 2,349 Group-D staffers, all recruited from the controversial 2016 panel.

According to the official notice, individuals whose names appear on this list will not be eligible to sit for the written test in the upcoming recruitment cycle. Shortly after releasing the list, WBSSC activated the online application portal for fresh recruitment to 8,477 vacant posts, which includes 2,989 vacancies for Group-C (clerical) and 5,488 for Group-D positions.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website - westbengalssc.com - until December 3, 2025. Applicants are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria and notification before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

  • For Group-C (Clerk): Candidates must have passed the School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent (or old HS in lieu of Madhyamik) on or before the last date of application.
  • For Group-D: Candidates must have passed Class VIII from a recognized or affiliated school or equivalent institution.

The fresh recruitment drive comes in the wake of a massive overhaul in the state’s school recruitment system, following the Supreme Court’s order that led to the termination of around 26,000 teachers and staffers, including nearly 7,000 non-teaching personnel.

With the application window now open, WBSSC aims to ensure a transparent and merit-based recruitment process for filling long-pending vacancies in Bengal’s state-aided schools.

