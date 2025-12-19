Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Engineering Services Examination 2025 Final Results; 458 Candidates Recommended

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Dec 2025
13:33 PM

File Image

Summary
A total of 458 candidates have qualified the written examination and personality test and have been recommended for appointment to various engineering posts across government ministries and department
Candidates can check and download the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2025 final results from the official website, upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. A total of 458 candidates have qualified the written examination and personality test and have been recommended for appointment to various engineering posts across government ministries and departments.

Candidates can check and download the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2025 final results from the official website, upsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the marksheets will be made available on the portal within 15 days from the date of result declaration.

The final results have been prepared based on the written examination conducted in August 2025 and the personality tests held between October and November 2025, the commission stated.

Discipline-wise, 202 candidates have been recommended for Civil Engineering posts, 116 for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, 79 for Electrical Engineering, and 61 for Mechanical Engineering. Through ESE 2025, the government aims to fill a total of 554 vacancies, subject to availability and service-wise requirements.

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to the ranks obtained and preferences of services expressed by the candidates,” the UPSC notification read.

The commission further informed that a Facilitation Counter is operational near the examination hall building on the UPSC campus. Candidates can seek information or clarification related to the Engineering Services Examination on working days between 10 am and 5 pm, either by visiting in person or by contacting 011-23385271 or 011-23381125.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for further updates related to appointments and service allocation.

Last updated on 19 Dec 2025
13:34 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2026 UPSC 2025 UPSC ESE 2026
