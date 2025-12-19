Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open Till December 21

Summary According to the revised schedule, eligible candidates can register for Round 2 counselling till December 21, 2025, up to 5 pm through the official admission portal at hry.online-counselling.co.in The choice filling and locking facility for Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 will remain open till December 21, 2025, up to 5 pm

The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (PT BD Sharma UHS), Rohtak has revised the schedule for Haryana NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 for admission to MD, MS, DNB and postgraduate diploma courses.

According to the revised schedule, eligible candidates can register for Round 2 counselling till December 21, 2025, up to 5 pm through the official admission portal at hry.online-counselling.co.in. Candidates who complete registration will also be able to practice choice filling and locking on the portal.

The choice filling and locking facility for Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 will remain open till December 21, 2025, up to 5 pm. In an official notice, the university advised candidates to fill the maximum number of preferences for Round 2 counselling, adding that any changes in the seat matrix will be communicated through a revised seat matrix and public notice on the admission website.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1, as well as those who were allotted seats but did not join, are eligible to participate in Round 2. Additionally, candidates who have already joined colleges and are seeking upgradation of their allotted seats can also register for the second round of counselling.

The final seat allotment result for Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 will be declared on December 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will be required to pay the tuition fee online through the admission portal by December 25, 2025, up to 5 pm.

Following fee payment, candidates must report for physical document verification between December 26 and December 27, 2025. The last date of joining the allotted institutes under Round 2 counselling is December 28, 2025, up to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official counselling website for updates and further instructions related to the Haryana NEET PG 2025 admission process.