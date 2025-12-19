AP Board Releases Revised Final Timetable for 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Exams 2026- Details

Summary The exams are scheduled to be held in February and March 2026, with the revision made to align the schedule with the final list of general holidays for the year, according to an official notification issued on December 19, 2025. As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the revised timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (theory) 2026 for both first and second-year students. The exams are scheduled to be held in February and March 2026, with the revision made to align the schedule with the final list of general holidays for the year, according to an official notification issued on December 19, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter 1st Year Exam Highlights:

Exams begin with language papers including Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, and Persian.

English Paper-I follows, with subject papers such as History, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Physics, Commerce, and Chemistry scheduled on different dates.

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam Highlights:

Examinations start on February 24, 2026, with the second language paper.

Papers for English, Mathematics, Science, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, Fine Arts, and other subjects are spread throughout the examination window.

Physics Paper-II is scheduled for March 13, 2026.

Additional Exams and Practical Exams

Backlog students will have separate subject-wise papers scheduled alongside regular examinations.

Ethics and Human Values exam: January 21, 2026

Environmental Education exam: January 23, 2026

Practical exams for general courses: February 1–10, 2026

Practical exams for vocational courses: January 27–February 10, 2026

The tentative timetable released in October 2025 has now been revised and finalized. Key changes include a shift in Day 8 examinations to March 4, 2026, and Day 21 examinations to March 21, 2026. There are no changes in exam timings, syllabus, subjects, or paper pattern.

Students are advised to follow the revised timetable carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.