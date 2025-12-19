Andhra Pradesh

AP Board Releases Revised Final Timetable for 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Exams 2026- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Dec 2025
17:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The exams are scheduled to be held in February and March 2026, with the revision made to align the schedule with the final list of general holidays for the year, according to an official notification issued on December 19, 2025.
As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the revised timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (theory) 2026 for both first and second-year students. The exams are scheduled to be held in February and March 2026, with the revision made to align the schedule with the final list of general holidays for the year, according to an official notification issued on December 19, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter 1st Year Exam Highlights:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Exams begin with language papers including Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, and Persian.
  • English Paper-I follows, with subject papers such as History, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Physics, Commerce, and Chemistry scheduled on different dates.

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam Highlights:

  • Examinations start on February 24, 2026, with the second language paper.
  • Papers for English, Mathematics, Science, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, Fine Arts, and other subjects are spread throughout the examination window.
  • Physics Paper-II is scheduled for March 13, 2026.

Additional Exams and Practical Exams

  • Backlog students will have separate subject-wise papers scheduled alongside regular examinations.
  • Ethics and Human Values exam: January 21, 2026
  • Environmental Education exam: January 23, 2026
  • Practical exams for general courses: February 1–10, 2026
  • Practical exams for vocational courses: January 27–February 10, 2026

The tentative timetable released in October 2025 has now been revised and finalized. Key changes include a shift in Day 8 examinations to March 4, 2026, and Day 21 examinations to March 21, 2026. There are no changes in exam timings, syllabus, subjects, or paper pattern.

Students are advised to follow the revised timetable carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

Last updated on 19 Dec 2025
17:14 PM
Andhra Pradesh BIEAP AP Inter Exam 2026
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS Declares INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline Dece. . .

Telangana State Public Service Commission

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared; 1,370 Candidates Provisionally Selected

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open Till Dec. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Engineering Services Examination 2025 Final Results; 458 Candidates Rec. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS Declares INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline Dece. . .

Telangana State Public Service Commission

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared; 1,370 Candidates Provisionally Selected

IIT

IIT Kharagpur Partners with Intuitive Foundation to Launch Research Programme on Robo. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open Till Dec. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Engineering Services Examination 2025 Final Results; 458 Candidates Rec. . .

NEET 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised; Choice Filling From December 21

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality