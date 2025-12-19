AIIMS Declares INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline December 24

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can download their allotment results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must report to their respective institutes by December 24, 2025, to complete the admission formalities

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for INI CET January 2026 counselling. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can download their allotment results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must report to their respective institutes by December 24, 2025, to complete the admission formalities.

AIIMS has clarified that candidates who have been allotted seats in INI CET 2026 Round 1 are required to accept the allotted seat, irrespective of whether they wish to exit the counselling process or participate in Round 2. Candidates who fail to respond or take any action after seat allotment will have their allotted seat cancelled automatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

To confirm their admission, candidates must appear in person for document verification and submit the required certificates. This includes original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies and a demand draft of ₹3 lakh drawn in favour of “AIIMS Main Grant Account.”

AIIMS has warned that failure to complete the document verification and fee submission process within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of candidature. In such cases, the allotted seat will be vacated for the next round, and the candidate will not be eligible to participate in Round 2 counselling. However, such candidates may be considered for the open round of seat allocation, if conducted.

According to the official INI CET January 2026 counselling schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on January 9, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round will be required to report to the allotted institute by January 15, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the AIIMS examination website for updates and carefully follow the counselling instructions to avoid disqualification.