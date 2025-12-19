TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared; 1,370 Candidates Provisionally Selected

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Group 3 recruitment examination can now check their provisional selection status on the commission’s official website, tgpsc.gov.in TSPSC clarified that the final result is subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions in various courts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially declared the TSPSC Group 3 final result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group 3 recruitment examination can now check their provisional selection status on the commission’s official website, tgpsc.gov.in.

The result has been released in PDF format, allowing candidates to verify their selection by checking their hall ticket numbers. TSPSC clarified that the final result is subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions in various courts.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1,365 vacancies across multiple posts, including Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, Junior Stenographer, Auditor, Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant-cum-Typist, and Typist-cum-Assistant. The written examinations were held on November 17, 2024 (Forenoon and Afternoon sessions) and November 18, 2024 (Forenoon session). A total of 5,36,400 candidates had applied for the recruitment.

According to the commission, 1,370 candidates have been provisionally selected, while one vacancy has been withheld for administrative reasons. TSPSC stated that the provisional selection is liable to cancellation if any candidate is found to have furnished false information or violated the commission’s rules. The commission also reserved the right to initiate action as per Telangana Gazette Notification No. 60, dated December 28, 2015.

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official TSPSC website at tgpsc.gov.in. Click on the link for “TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025” available on the homepage. A PDF file containing the list of provisionally selected candidates will open. Search for your hall ticket number in the PDF. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Candidates who face difficulty in accessing or downloading the results can contact the TSPSC helpline at 040-22445566 or 040-67445566. The helpline services are available on working days between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TSPSC website for further updates regarding appointment procedures and next steps in the recruitment process.