WB Madhyamik 2025 PPR PPS Result Out - Merit List Revised by WBBSE! 9 New Entries in Top 10

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the results of the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) for Madhyamik 2025. The total number of students in the Madhyamik top 10 merit list has risen from 66 to 75, with nine new entries.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the results of the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) for Madhyamik 2025, and it has brought significant changes to the merit list, including revised rankings of toppers.

One of the most notable updates is that Supratik Manna from East Midnapore, who earlier ranked fourth, has now climbed to the second position after an increase in marks. With this revision, the total number of students in the Madhyamik top 10 merit list has risen from 66 to 75, with nine new entries.

Other rank changes include Srijan Pramanik from Malda and Souptik Mukherjee from Bankura, both moving from 8th to 7th place.

Additionally, students like Debjit Laha, Antarip Maity, Chayan Roy, Samyak Das, Rupam Dikshit, Ananya Majumder, Pragyan Debnath, Sayandip Ghosh, Soham Karan, and Prerona Baidya have all seen their marks revised and are now included in the updated merit list for ranks 8 to 10.

This year, WBBSE received over 56,000 PPS and PPR applications. Among these, 3,900 were for scrutiny (PPS), and 191 were for review (PPR). As a result, marks changed for 2,400 students in PPS and 56 students in PPR.

Students can check their updated PPS and PPR results on the official website result.wbbsedata.com using their roll number and date of birth. Schools can download consolidated PDFs using their login credentials. For students with mark changes, schools must return old mark sheets and certificates to collect revised ones from the respective regional office within seven days of the result declaration.