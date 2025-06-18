WB Madhyamik 2025

WB Madhyamik 2025 PPR PPS Result Out - Merit List Revised by WBBSE! 9 New Entries in Top 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
12:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the results of the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) for Madhyamik 2025.
The total number of students in the Madhyamik top 10 merit list has risen from 66 to 75, with nine new entries.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the results of the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) for Madhyamik 2025, and it has brought significant changes to the merit list, including revised rankings of toppers.

Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

One of the most notable updates is that Supratik Manna from East Midnapore, who earlier ranked fourth, has now climbed to the second position after an increase in marks. With this revision, the total number of students in the Madhyamik top 10 merit list has risen from 66 to 75, with nine new entries.

Other rank changes include Srijan Pramanik from Malda and Souptik Mukherjee from Bankura, both moving from 8th to 7th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, students like Debjit Laha, Antarip Maity, Chayan Roy, Samyak Das, Rupam Dikshit, Ananya Majumder, Pragyan Debnath, Sayandip Ghosh, Soham Karan, and Prerona Baidya have all seen their marks revised and are now included in the updated merit list for ranks 8 to 10.

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes &amp; Application Steps
WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes &amp; Application Steps

This year, WBBSE received over 56,000 PPS and PPR applications. Among these, 3,900 were for scrutiny (PPS), and 191 were for review (PPR). As a result, marks changed for 2,400 students in PPS and 56 students in PPR.

Students can check their updated PPS and PPR results on the official website result.wbbsedata.com using their roll number and date of birth. Schools can download consolidated PDFs using their login credentials. For students with mark changes, schools must return old mark sheets and certificates to collect revised ones from the respective regional office within seven days of the result declaration.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
12:43 PM
WB Madhyamik 2025 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) WBBSE merit list
Similar stories
JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Reporting Deadline Today - Check Final Reminder & Guid. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Result 2025 - PCB Toppers List Out! 14 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.n. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Live Screening & Interactive Session of Axiom Mission 4 Lau. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Reporting Deadline Today - Check Final Reminder & Guid. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Result 2025 - PCB Toppers List Out! 14 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.n. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

SSC job aspirants

SSC CPO 2025 Notification Release Date Postponed Until Further Notice- Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality