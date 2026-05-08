Answer Key

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Along With Response Sheet Out; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets and question papers online
The UP Home Guard recruitment examination was conducted on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, at multiple examination centres across Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now download the provisional answer key along with their response sheets and question papers online.

The UP Home Guard recruitment examination was conducted on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, at multiple examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41,424 Home Guard (Volunteer) vacancies in the state.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can now compare their recorded responses, estimate their probable scores and evaluate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.

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UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key online:

  • Visit the official website — uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on the “UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • The answer key PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

The board has also activated the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer or question mentioned in the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted online within the deadline specified by the recruitment board.

After examining all objections raised by candidates, the board will publish the final answer key. The recruitment result will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
13:11 PM
Answer Key Home Guard
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