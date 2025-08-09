Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC SI Paper II Result 2024- Medical Exam Date Soon

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in The Paper 2 examination was held on March 8, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission declared SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check and download the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Paper II examination was held on March 8, 2025. Subsequently, Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025. Candidates who have scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

SSC SI Paper II Result 2024: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC SI Paper 2 link available

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.