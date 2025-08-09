Ideas Tested, Mindsets Built– Annual Consulting Camp 2025 Wrapped with Impact at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

Summary The Xavier’s Consulting Club wrapped up its flagship event “Annual Consulting Camp 2025” with two power-packed days that seamlessly blended structured learning, sharp insight, and gripping real-time simulations Through insight-packed sessions, real problem-solving, and challenges layered with creativity and suspense, the camp captured what it truly means to think like a consultant

The Xavier’s Consulting Club wrapped up its flagship event “Annual Consulting Camp 2025” with two power-packed days that seamlessly blended structured learning, sharp insight, and gripping real-time simulations. Held on July 28 and 29, the camp brought together bright minds and industry leaders under one roof to explore the fast-evolving world of consulting. The event opened on a crisp and purposeful note. The ceremonial lamp was lit, and what followed was a series of thoughtful addresses that anchored the purpose of the event. After the felicitation of the dignitaries and speakers, the appointment letters and badges were handed over to the incoming board and committee members of the 2025–26 session.

The air shifted quickly from formality to immersion as the much-awaited fireside chat began. Mr. Adhyayan Negandhi (Senior Consultant, McKinsey & Co.), Ms.Srijita Neogy (Consultant, Accenture), and Mr. Deepak Kumar (Solution Manager, Deloitte) joined an engaging panel that didn't just scratch the surface; it dug deep. From busting myths about consulting to explaining how global client interactions shape perspective, the conversation was an eye-opener. Queries that often nag first-years, whether consulting means giving up work-life balance, or if AI might take over the game, were tackled head-on with honesty and humour. But theory soon gave way to practice. The speakers presented a challenging mock case based in the urea segment of the agricultural sector. With falling revenues, rising competition, and collusion among rival players using unconventional strategies like awareness drives through Krishi Melas, the board members on the panel dissected the problem live. The audience watched real-time strategy unfold, grasping how consultants think on their feet.

The learning curve kept climbing with a consulting workshop hosted by IMS. Touching on problem-solving frameworks like profitability analysis and market entry, the session walked through real-world case studies, Starbucks’ profitability issues in 2008, Netflix’s market entry strategy, and Uber’s surge pricing dilemma. These weren’t just stories; they were lessons in decoding market needs, competition, and company objectives.

Day one wrapped up with a sense of momentum, having drawn a crowd of around 450 students who stayed deeply engaged from the inaugural session to the final workshop. But day two didn't just pick up the pace. It flipped the script. The second round of Casecade featured 40 selected participants from a pool of over 600. But this wasn’t a routine case competition. Whispers floated around, roles were not what they seemed, and every conversation had layers. Some were leading with logic, others quietly steering things off-track. No one could guess who was playing for or against them until the very end. Strategy met suspense in one of the most creative rounds. With quiet moves, strategic misdirections, and a final round of anonymous voting, the room was filled with second-guessing, sharp intuition, and edge-of-the-seat moments.

Meanwhile, another session was unfolding that had nothing to do with consulting but everything to do with long-term planning. A packed room engaged in a career talk focused on Actuarial Science, CFA, and FRM. Interactive and full of practical takeaways, the session gave participants clarity on alternative paths and professional certifications beyond the consulting spectrum.

The grand finale? A wild, high-stakes case-interview simulation where nothing was as it seemed. Participants were greeted by a stack of cases from various domains, but the twist was subtle and sharp. A case labelled “marketing” could easily hide an operations or finance core. No room for assumptions. Once chosen, the participants dived into reading, analyzing, and presenting their findings before seasoned judges. With Mr.Divyanshu Chokhani (Manager, Bain & Company), Mr.Vinayak Maheshwari (Consultant, Accenture), and Mr. Shankhabrata Misra (Manager, Deloitte) at the helm, the judging was as rigorous as it gets. With their sharp questions and eye for strategy, the judges pushed participants to dig deep and defend their decisions with conviction.

When it was all said and done, three names stood out for their clarity of thought and calmness under pressure. Tanuushri Mundhra secured the first position with her sharp thinking and composed presence, Sabnam Parveen followed in second place, and Aranish Ghosh claimed the third spot.

Over two days, the Annual Consulting Camp 2025 didn’t just teach consulting; it made people live it. Through insight-packed sessions, real problem-solving, and challenges layered with creativity and suspense, the camp captured what it truly means to think like a consultant. And once again, Xavier’s Consulting Club proved it knows how to turn potential into perspective.