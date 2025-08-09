Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Date- Read Official Notice Here

Summary As per the official notice, the computer based test (CBT) will be held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 questions on Mathematics, and 30 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 date. Candidates who have to appear for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can check the official notice on the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the computer based test (CBT) will be held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9. The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 questions on Mathematics, and 30 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Candidates must note that the recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates notice available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open

4. Check the exam dates and download it

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference