AI Driven Upskilling: Powering India’s Youth for the Jobs of Tomorrow

Summary With over 600 million Indians under the age of 25, the country is uniquely positioned to harness the vast opportunities created by Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is transforming industries and opening new career paths in fields such as machine learning, automation, and data science, while also creating cross-sector applications.

Upskilling young Indians in coding, data analytics, and AI ethics will be crucial to prepare them for these roles, enabling them to adapt to evolving job market needs and build future-proof careers. As corporates and nonprofits navigate a market where demand and supply shift with technological advancements, they are well placed to scale training programs and make them accessible to youth from diverse backgrounds. Together, they can bridge the skill gap, foster inclusive growth, and empower India’s youth to lead in an AI-driven economy shaped by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence by NITI Aayog highlights AI’s immense potential to create jobs, but this requires targeted upskilling. For instance, AI is transforming healthcare through faster diagnostics that require skilled technicians, and agriculture via precision farming, which demands data-savvy workers.

These interventions are essential as technology is increasingly providing scalable solutions to global challenges such as climate change. Corporates can contribute by funding training centers, offering mentorship, or integrating AI skills into CSR initiatives. The World Economic Forum also recommends that nonprofits extend these efforts to underserved communities. According to a 2023 NASSCOM report, India’s AI market is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, generating one million new jobs. India already ranks second in public generative AI projects on GitHub and has the fastest-growing developer community globally.

The time is ripe for corporate–nonprofit partnerships to prepare both rural and urban youth for high-demand roles. Real-life success stories illustrate the power of upskilling: a young woman from a small village, trained in AI basics, now works as a data analyst for a tech firm; a young man from an urban slum learned data analytics and supports AI-driven logistics for a startup. The World Economic Forum predicts AI and technology could create 170 million jobs by 2030, but also displace 93 million, making skill development an urgent priority.

By working together, corporates can provide internships and apprenticeships, while nonprofits deliver training to remote areas, ensuring no one is left behind. AI offers boundless possibilities for India’s youth—but only if they have the right skills. Accessible, industry-aligned training will enable them to innovate, lead, and thrive in the global AI economy.

About the Author:

Vikram Kumar, National Head – Partnerships and Communications, NIIT Foundation, is a strategic communications and partnerships leader with 15+ years of experience in corporate, nonprofit, and development sectors. He has driven large-scale youth skilling initiatives through collaborations with corporates, governments, and global organisations.