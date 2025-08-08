WBCAP Merit List 2025 for UG Admissions Delayed - Check Latest Updates and Expected Date

Summary The WBCAP UG merit list, originally scheduled for release on August 7, 2025, has now been deferred without a new announcement date. This delay coincides with the indefinite hold on WBJEE 2025 results, which were also expected on the same day.

In a series of developments, both the first undergraduate (UG) merit list for West Bengal’s Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) and the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 have been delayed. The postponements stem from ongoing legal uncertainties surrounding the state’s revised OBC reservation list and a contempt proceeding initiated by the Calcutta High Court.

The WBCAP UG merit list, originally scheduled for release on August 7, 2025, has now been deferred without a new announcement date. This delay coincides with the indefinite hold on WBJEE 2025 results, which were also expected on the same day. The court’s intervention came after merit-listed candidates from both WBJEE and JEMAS-PG 2024 raised concerns about alleged violations of a previous High Court order on OBC reservations.

Justice Kausik Chanda has directed that no further steps be taken in the admission process until a Division Bench hears the stay application against the May 21, 2025, order.

Amidst the uncertainty, the state government had extended the deadline for UG admissions via the centralised portal to midnight of August 5. While students were allowed to update their category details on the portal from July 29, the pending legal issues have now stalled the entire admission schedule.

This delay is causing considerable distress among engineering aspirants, with premier institutions fearing the loss of prospective students to private colleges outside the state. As of now, neither WBJEEB nor the Higher Education Department has provided a revised timeline for results, counselling or merit list release date.