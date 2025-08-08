WBCAP 2025

WBCAP Merit List 2025 for UG Admissions Delayed - Check Latest Updates and Expected Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
10:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The WBCAP UG merit list, originally scheduled for release on August 7, 2025, has now been deferred without a new announcement date.
This delay coincides with the indefinite hold on WBJEE 2025 results, which were also expected on the same day.

In a series of developments, both the first undergraduate (UG) merit list for West Bengal’s Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) and the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 have been delayed. The postponements stem from ongoing legal uncertainties surrounding the state’s revised OBC reservation list and a contempt proceeding initiated by the Calcutta High Court.

The WBCAP UG merit list, originally scheduled for release on August 7, 2025, has now been deferred without a new announcement date. This delay coincides with the indefinite hold on WBJEE 2025 results, which were also expected on the same day. The court’s intervention came after merit-listed candidates from both WBJEE and JEMAS-PG 2024 raised concerns about alleged violations of a previous High Court order on OBC reservations.

WBJEE Result 2025 Update: HC Orders Fresh Merit List Within 15 Days; What Next?
WBJEE Result 2025 Update: HC Orders Fresh Merit List Within 15 Days; What Next?

Justice Kausik Chanda has directed that no further steps be taken in the admission process until a Division Bench hears the stay application against the May 21, 2025, order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the uncertainty, the state government had extended the deadline for UG admissions via the centralised portal to midnight of August 5. While students were allowed to update their category details on the portal from July 29, the pending legal issues have now stalled the entire admission schedule.

This delay is causing considerable distress among engineering aspirants, with premier institutions fearing the loss of prospective students to private colleges outside the state. As of now, neither WBJEEB nor the Higher Education Department has provided a revised timeline for results, counselling or merit list release date.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
10:55 AM
WBCAP 2025 WBCAP 2025 College Admission merit list
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS 2025: Mid-Entry for UG Admissions to Open Soon; Vacant Seat List Today

AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Registrations Begin at NLU Delhi for UG and PG Law Programmes - Direct Lin. . .

ICMR

School Students Across India to Join ICMR’s SHINE Science Experience Today

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Declared - Scorecard Download Link and Counselling Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS 2025: Mid-Entry for UG Admissions to Open Soon; Vacant Seat List Today

Bright Academy

Love, Patriotism, and Little Rakhis: Bright Academy Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with BS. . .

AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Registrations Begin at NLU Delhi for UG and PG Law Programmes - Direct Lin. . .

ICMR

School Students Across India to Join ICMR’s SHINE Science Experience Today

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Declared - Scorecard Download Link and Counselling Detail. . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Update: HC Orders Fresh Merit List Within 15 Days; What Next?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality